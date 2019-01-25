Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in Gaza border clashes: Gaza ministry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli fire during fresh clashes along the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the enclave said.
Ehab Abed, 25, was "killed by Israeli occupation fire east of Rafah," health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.
