Fri Jan 25, 2019
World

AFP
January 25, 2019

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in Gaza border clashes: Gaza ministry

Fri, Jan 25, 2019

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli fire during fresh clashes along the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the enclave said.

Ehab Abed, 25, was "killed by Israeli occupation fire east of Rafah," health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

