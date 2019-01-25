close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
World

AFP
January 25, 2019

Four killed in plane-helicopter crash on Italy glacier

World

AFP
Fri, Jan 25, 2019

ROME: Five people were killed when a helicopter collided with a light aircraft in the Alps in northern Italy, mountain rescue officials said.

Italy´s mountain rescue service reported on Twitter "a crash between a helicopter and a light aircraft" above Rutor glacier, in the Aosta Valley near France, and sent two helicopters to help.

"Five dead ascertained," mountain rescue tweeted, having earlier said that two injured people had been evacuated by helicopter to hospital.

