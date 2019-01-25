Four killed in plane-helicopter crash on Italy glacier

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Five people were killed when a helicopter collided with a light aircraft in the Alps in northern Italy, mountain rescue officials said.
Italy´s mountain rescue service reported on Twitter "a crash between a helicopter and a light aircraft" above Rutor glacier, in the Aosta Valley near France, and sent two helicopters to help.
"Five dead ascertained," mountain rescue tweeted, having earlier said that two injured people had been evacuated by helicopter to hospital.
