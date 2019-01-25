Imam becomes 2nd fastest after Fakhar to reach 1000 runs milestone

Pakistan’s opening batsman Imam Ul Haq has become the second fastest to reach 1000 runs milestone in One Day International after his opening partner Fakhar Zaman.



Imam reached the milestone in just his 19th inning, while Fakhar had reached 1000 in the 18th inning.



He reached 1000 runs in the ODI against South Africa.

Imam also scored his fifth hundred in the match.

International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has congratulated Imam on making 1000 runs and hitting the century.



