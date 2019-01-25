Shweta Bachchan sneaks into Gully Boy music launch, sways among fans unnoticed

While Shweta Bachchan unlike the rest of the Bachchan clan has made it a point to keep herself as far away from the limelight as possible, paparazzi still manage to somehow spot her even in a hefty crowd, living her carefree and obscure life.



The 44-year-old author and journalist was spotted swaying as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took the stage at the official music launch of their upcoming film ‘Gully Boy.’

Amongst the humongous crowd of fans who appeared at the launch and cheered, danced and sang for their pin-ups, the shy and humble Bachchan family member was also seen grooving and smiling to the beat of a rap piece on the stage.

Unlike her brother Abhishek Bachchan who followed his parents’ Jaya and Amitabh’s suit and started his career in acting, Shweta has resorted to a less public life marrying at the mere age of 22 and becoming a mother at only 23 before engraving her mark as a journalist and writer.

