Sarfraz apologises to Andile Phehlukwayo in person for racial comment

Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed extended an apology to South African cricket stalwart Andile Phehlukwayo on Friday, after his racial comment landed him in trouble.

Tendering an apology, the skipper took to Twitter to share:

"This morning I apologised to Andile Phehlukwayo and he was gracious enough to accept my apology .and I hope the people of South Africa also accept my apology."



Sarfraz was caught on stump mics passing an offensive taunt to Andile during the 37th over of South Africa’s chase in the second ODI on Tuesday, saying in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?” which translates to, "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"



Owing to his disrespectful statement, it was speculated that Sarfraz might have to face sanctions of up to five matches by the International Cricket Council.



Sarfraz had earlier taken to Twitter to apologise for passing an offensive, racial comment.

In a series of tweets he wrote:

“I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday's game against SA," he wrote.

“My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone. I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans," he said.

“I have in the past and will continue in future to appreciate the camaraderie of my fellow cricketers from across the globe and will always respect and honour them on and off the field.”



