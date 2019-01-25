Priyanka Chopra to bid farewell to Bollywood?

It looks like Priyanka Chopra is all set to bid adieu to Bollywood and settle in the US for good after tying the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in December.

According to sources, the 36-year-old actress will be wrapping up the remaining shoot of 'The Sky is Pink', her last project in India, and will leave the country.

Moreover, the 'Quantico' starlet has not signed any future ventures in India insofar.

A source was quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying, “There were talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She was also considered for the Rakesh Sharma biopic 'Sare Jahan se Achcha' in which Aamir Khan was to play the lead. But when Shah Rukh Khan stepped in she lost the chance to be part of this project also."

Moreover, the third installment of 'Don' franchise is also on the cards that will see Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar coming together once again.

Priyanka who played the lead in both the earlier editions will not be a part of it sadly.

However, there is hope that Priyanka will be roped in for 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha', after Shah Rukh Khan exited the film. She shares a terrific rapport with the 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha' producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor who also is producing 'The Sky Is Pink'.