Sara Ali Khan addresses rumours of rivalry with Janhvi Kapoor

Often pitted against each other, Bollywood newbies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's comparison to each other comes naturally.

While Janhvi has a soft, subtle image in the industry, Sara is titled as the bubbly, vivacious actress. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Sara was asked about what she thinks on her rivalry with Janhvi.

The 23-year-old revealed that she believes the industry has room for them both. She also said that Janhvi is stunning.

"She’s stunning as well. This whole thing (rivalry) about Janhvi and me is so funny. We’re both extremely comfortable and confident in our skin. The first five times people made collages of us on Instagram asking ‘who’s better?’ we sent it to each other. Now we don’t because it happens every week," said Sara.

She added, "But seriously, the industry is huge and has place for everyone. You’ve got to be comfortable in your skin and respect the other’s job as well. I respect hers, she respects mine and at the risk of speaking for her, we respect even those people who make those collages. Their money also depends on it. Do it, we don’t mind. Some days she’ll look better, some days I’ll look better. It’s all good."

Janhvi and Sara made their debuts at around the same time. While Janhvi Kapoor started in Bollywood with the film Dhadak which was released on July 20, 2018, Sara made her debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara also went on to star in Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster hit Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

The film did extremely well at the box office and was considered to be one of the greatest hits of the year 2018.