"Shutdown": Trump defeated in the Senate, negotiations resume

Donald Trump's plan to break the longest "shutdown" in American history did not pass the Senate's hurdle on Thursday, but after long weeks of stagnation, negotiations between Democrats and Republicans finally resumed on a possible temporary solution.

For 33 days, parliamentarians and the Republican president are stumbling on the same stumbling block: the wall that Donald Trump wants to build on the border with Mexico to fight against illegal immigration.

Judging this project "immoral" and especially ineffective, the Democrats fiercely refuse to allow a budget of $ 5.7 billion to fund it, and offer in exchange for other border control measures.

Result: impossible since December 22 to agree on the laws to finance a quarter of federal administrations. A budget impasse affecting 800,000 civil servants and many subcontractors.

The Republican text submitted to a first vote of procedure Thursday would have funded the government until September and included the envelope for the wall.

Republicans are the majority in the Senate. But with 53 votes out of 100, they needed Democrats to reach the level of 60 votes needed for Donald Trump's proposal to be put to a final vote. Lost sentence (50 votes in favor, 47 against).

In the process, the same procedural vote followed on a counterproposal of the Democrats who planned to fund the affected administrations until February 8, the time to negotiate on immigration, without any funding for the wall. She also failed but, noticeably, received more votes (52-44).

Quickly after these two failures, the Republican and Democratic Senate leaders met to try to break the deadlock.

The White House publicly gave them the green light to negotiate on a three-week interim funding law, provided it includes a "big down payment" to fund the wall.

"If they give me a reasonable deal, I will support him," Donald Trump later said.

But despite the fierce opposition of the Democrats, he persists and signs:

"Without a wall, we can not guarantee security at the border," he told reporters.

The exit from the crisis does not yet appear clearly.

The Republican, however, seemed to offer a way out on the issue of the wall, repeating several times that he counted on "many alternatives" to fund it.

He has already mentioned in the past the possibility of using an emergency procedure to bypass the Congress.

"Marie Antoinette"

Donald Trump has in any case lost a first duel, highly symbolic.

The Republican President has been forced to postpone his State of the Union speech, scheduled for next Tuesday at the Congress, at the request of Nancy Pelosi who had withdrawn her invitation for security issues related to "shutdown", according to her.

Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address, in which US Presidents expose each year their program, but after the end of the "shutdown", in a "near future", he said.

In the meantime, the effects are already real for federal employees who are unemployed or forced to work without pay when their jobs are deemed essential.

Many, paid every two weeks, have already been deprived of a salary and seem well off to not receive the second Friday.

Subcontractors also suffer and, unlike federal employees, they will not be paid retroactively.

Asked about officials forced to resort to charity for food, US Commerce Minister Wilbur Ross responded "do not really understand why" they could not get a loan guaranteed by the federal government.

Appearing deaf to the difficulties, the reaction of the multi-millionaire minister was immediately brandished by the Democrats to denounce the "cruel indifference" of the administration of Donald Trump, himself a billionaire.

And the Democrats make an analogy with the famous sentence attributed to Marie Antoinette during the famine of 1789: "If they have no bread, they eat brioche!"

Air traffic controllers, pilots and flight crews have expressed their growing concern over the safety of air transport in the United States.