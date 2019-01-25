Pope calls to avoid inflicting "other suffering" on Venezuelans

Pope Francis on Thursday called on Central Americans to avoid inflicting "other suffering" on Venezuelans after the sudden resurgence of tension in Caracas and urged the church to help the faithful "overcome fears and mistrust" vis-à-vis Latin American migrants.

Pope "Supports All Efforts to Prevent More Suffering" for Venezuelans, Vatican Spokesperson Alessandro Gisotti said on the sidelines of World Youth Day (WYD) organized in Panama until Sunday.

Venezuela is experiencing one of the most serious political crises in its history, with two men claiming to be presidents. President Nicolas Maduro, who has received support from the Venezuelan army, accuses the United States of inciting the opponent Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed president, to perpetrate a "coup d'etat". And since Tuesday, there are 26 deaths in the country, according to NGOs.

In addition to political crises, such as in Venezuela and Nicaragua, and food shortages, other "scourges" are also driving thousands of people to flee their country, including femicides (murder of a woman motivated by the fact that she is a woman) particularly numerous in Latin America, denounced François.

"Domestic violence, feminicide - what a scourge our continent lives on this! -, armed gangs and criminals, drug trafficking, sexual exploitation of minors and non-minors", enumerated the Argentine pope before the bishops of Central America together around him in Panama.

"This situation (violence against women, ed) is undoubtedly a scourge," Fatima Melendez, 18, a Salvadoran student in economics, told AFP. "It is part of the very macho culture (...) We, women, need peace to be able to go out on the street, to feel safe".

To migrants in search of a better life, the Church can offer "fraternal hospitality", Francis noted. "Welcoming, protecting, promoting and integrating" are the key words proposed by the pope to Catholics to improve the lot of migrants in Latin America.

In recent months, images of the caravans of thousands of Central American migrants walking desperately to the United States have left their mark and provoked the wrath of Donald Trump.

Church more "cool"

"What happened with (migrants from) Honduras is amazing, the way some Latin American countries supported them, gave them food, a roof and everything they needed." There were also countries that refused to help them, "Jose Pablo Paz, a 20-year-old telecommunications student, told AFP.

Earlier, in his first speech in Panama, in front of the president of the country Juan Carlos Varela and the diplomatic corps gathered Thursday morning, François lambasted "any form of corruption" in politics, at a time when several financial scandals are splashing leaders on the continent American.

He issued to political leaders "an invitation to (...) lead a life that shows that the public service is synonymous with honesty and justice and antinomic of all forms of corruption".

From the Brazilian Lula to the last four Peruvian leaders, a dozen ex-presidents of Latin America are in prison, on the run, involved or dismissed for such cases.

Thursday at the end of the day, the pontiff was welcomed as a rock star by cheers and applause from thousands of young people from around the world, some of whom had waited for several hours on the Pacific.

In this region where the influence of evangelicals continues to grow, he said he does not want a church more "cool" or "entertaining" to attract new followers.

François arrived on the gigantic platform accompanied by five young people representing as many continents. In the crowd, you could see many flags of countries from all continents.

The pope could not miss a giant banner of Venezuela, 60 meters long. "We will all be there, hoping that the pope will see us, with a giant flag of Venezuela, so that Venezuelans do not lose hope," José Raul Peña, a Venezuelan student of 20, told AFP.