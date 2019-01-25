Chelsea beat Tottenham 4-2 on penalties to reach League Cup final

LONDON: Chelsea on Thursday thrashed Tottenham 4-2 on penalties in a thrilling semi-final, second leg to progress to League Cup Final, providing the perfect response to manager Maurizio Sarri's public criticism .

N´Golo Kante and Eden Hazard handed Chelsea a 2-1 win on the night to level the tie 2-2 on aggregate.

Willian, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and David Luiz then scored from the spot for the Blues, while Eric Dier and Lucas Moura missed for Spurs, whose trophy drought under Mauricio Pochettino continues.