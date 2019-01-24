South Africa forgives Sarfraz Ahmed after Twitter apology

Faf du Plessis has said South Africa has forgiven Sarfraz Ahmed for his on-field racist taunt during the second ODI in Durban on Tuesday.

"We forgive him because he said sorry," du Plessis said after South Africa's training session on Thursday, according to cricinfo.

"He has apologised and taken responsibility for it. It is out of our hands and ICC will have to deal with it now."

According to report, the ICC has received a report from match referee Ranjan Madugalle and is currently considering the matter.

Because of the nature of the incident, legal officials have been involved and very little has emerged about what, if any, action will be taken.

Sarfraz was caught on the broadcast stump mics making what seemed to be a racist comment towards allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo during the course of South Africa's tense chase at Kingsmead.

Sarfraz was caught clearly on the stump mics saying, in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?"

"Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"

A day after the incident, Sarfraz took to Twitter to issue a general apology, claiming that his comments were "not directed towards anyone in particular."

"When you come to South Africa, you have to be very careful when you make racial comments," du Plessis said. "I am sure he didn't mean it like that but he has taken responsibility and we will have to see what the outcome of that is going to be. This is not something that we take lightly as a team, but the fact that he apologised straight away means there is regret on his part.