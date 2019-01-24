close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
Business

January 24, 2019

Pakistan's foreign reserves recorded at $13.257 billion

ISLAMABAD: The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was recoded at $ 13,257.2 million on January 18, as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan was stood at $ 6,636.1 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks was registered at $ 6,621.1 million.

Hence the total liquid foreign reserves stood at $ 13, 257.2 million, said a press release issued by State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

During the week ending on January 18, 2019, SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 265 million to $ 6,636.1 million, due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

