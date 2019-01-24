close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 24, 2019

DG ISPR denies Pakistan Army Chief approached Indian counterpart for talks

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 24, 2019

Rawalpindi: Military Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has rejected Hindustan Times reports that Pakistan Army Chief had approached Indian counterpart for talks.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations, ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter rejecting the reports.

He said, “Hindustan Times reports that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa  had approached Indian COAS for talks and that both had served together in Congo. Story is factually incorrect.”

DG ISPR went on to say, “The COAS has neither approached Indian COAS nor has served with him in Congo.”

He said, “Decision for talks is prerogative of both the government”.


Latest News

More From Pakistan