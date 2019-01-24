DG ISPR denies Pakistan Army Chief approached Indian counterpart for talks

Rawalpindi: Military Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has rejected Hindustan Times reports that Pakistan Army Chief had approached Indian counterpart for talks.



Director General Inter Services Public Relations, ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter rejecting the reports.

He said, “Hindustan Times reports that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had approached Indian COAS for talks and that both had served together in Congo. Story is factually incorrect.”

DG ISPR went on to say, “The COAS has neither approached Indian COAS nor has served with him in Congo.”

He said, “Decision for talks is prerogative of both the government”.



