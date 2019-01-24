Finance Minister Asad Umar says fiscal, trade deficit, low investments hindering Pakistan's economic growth

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister, Asad Umar on Thursday enumerated three main problems Pakistan was facing at economic front that result in unsustainable economic growth over a long period of time.



Addressing a press conference that followed the presentation of economic reforms package at the National Assembly, the minister identified the budget deficit as one of the major causes of economic problems, saying that the expenditures of the government were exceeding the revenue collection.

The minister was flanked by Adviser to PM for Commerce, Textile and Industry Production Razzak Dawood, Minister of State for Revenue, Muhammad Hammad Azhar and other officials of the ministry.