Nawaz Sharif’s personal doctor dismisses Punjab government claims

LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan has dismissed Punjab government claims saying, neither Mr. Sharif’s family or he himself can visit or contact the former prime minister in hour of need.



Earlier today, the Punjab government spokesperson Shahbaz Gill in a video statement had termed as “baseless and fabricated” the statement given by Maryam Nawaz regarding health of Nawaz Sharif.

In response to Gill’s video, Dr Adnan said, “I would like to respectfully put facts straight please. Neither Mr. Sharif’s family or myself as his personal physician can visit or contact him in hour of need.”

He went on to say, “On Wednesday when reports of a heart attack were making rounds, we desperately tried to get access, was not allowed. The medical supervision provided is suboptimal and the medical board has even recommended hospitalization which was conveniently either ignored or turned a blind eye to.”

Dr Adnan recommended “Mr. Sharif requires aggressive medical management & his health concerns merit in-hospital care.”