Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer accused of sexually assaulting minors

Bryan Singer, director of the latest blockbuster hit film Bohemian Rhapsody is the latest one caught in the #MeToo storm with accusations of him sexually assaulting minors coming afloat.



Uncovering the experiences of four alleged victims, a report by The Atlantic revealed that they were molested and seduced by the filmmaker, while they were underage.

With three of the four victims requesting anonymity, the fourth individual Victor Valdovinos alleged that during the seventh grade, he had been molested by the director on the sets of 1998 released film Apt Pupil.

Singer was earlier investigated by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office as well upon the allegations of him coercing minors to strip for a scene in the movie Apt Pupil.

However, the office had declined to press charges against Singer with lawsuits filed by the minors’ families getting settled out of court.

Addressing the allegations, the director turned down the allegations while terming the expose piece by the publication a ‘homophobic smear piece’ attempting to taint his success with the Oscar-nominated Bohemian Rhapsody.

“It’s sad that The Atlantic would stoop to this low standard of journalistic integrity. Again, I am forced to reiterate that this story rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits filed by a disreputable cast of individuals willing to lie for money or attention,” he stated.