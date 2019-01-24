Shah Rukh Khan wanted Ali Zafar to lend vocals for 'Zero'

With many Pakistani artists having made waves across the border as well, many Indian stars now look towards our superstars to add significant value to their films.



According to the latest buzz, King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan was looking towards singer Ali Zafar to lend his vocals for the megastar’s latest release ‘Zero.’

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Teefa in Trouble star revealed that the megastar had wanted to feature his hit track ‘Rockstar’ in Zero.

The singer was asked what he would want to ask Khan if the opportunity arises to which responded: “When do I get to sing for you (SRK)?”

The question ignited Zafar’s memories shared by the Dilwale star with him revealing that after meeting the actor for dinner after his cameo appearance in SRK’ Dear Zindagi.

He further revealed: “He mentioned that he really liked my song Rockstar for his movie Zero. He told me that ‘I am going to be playing a dwarf in my next film’ and then asked whether I would ‘let’ him use my song… and I had said, ‘by all means’.”

“But unfortunately, due to the unstable political climate, it never worked out,” he added further.