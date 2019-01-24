Sahiwal incident: Lahore High Court summons JIT members on Feb 4

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammd Shamim Khan has formed a division bench to hear a petition seeking judicial inquiry into Sahiwal Incident and summoned the members of the Join Investigation Team (JIT) probing the matter on Feb 4 along the record.

Inspector General Punjab Police Javed Saleemi appeared before the Chief Justice who asked him to inform the court what progress has been made.

Applicant's lawyer told the court that statements of all witnesses have not been recorded by the investigators.

The CJ said it was deplorable that the statements have not been recorded and asked the IG whether police had the powers to shoot people.

The IG said those who opened fire have been arrested, a JIT formed and CTD officers suspended after the incident.

The Chief Justice asked him to give the time frame when the inquiry would be completed.

The IG said at least 30 days would be required for complete investigation.

The judge said such an incident should not take place again and asked the IG to convey the orders to all the District Police Officers.

The chief justice then told lawyer of the applicant that the federal government had the authority to form a judicial commission not the Punjab government.

The lawyer informed the court that the federal government has also been requested.

The Chief Justice adjourned the hearing to Feb 4.