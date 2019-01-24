close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 24, 2019

PM Imran summons Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to discuss Sahiwal incident

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to discuss the situation that has arisen after the killing of four people at the hands of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Sahiwal.

According to Geo News, the prime minister has sought details of the progress made into investigation. 

Citing sources, the TV channel reported that  the meeting that would take place today afternoon would also discuss  the Joint Investigation Team's report into Sahiwal incident, with the prime minister seeking the chief minister's advice regarding reforms in Punjab police.

The sources said the prime minister is angry over the way the way the  aftermath of the tragedy was handled by the  Punjab government and he is expected to direct the chief minister to appoint a focal person on the matter.

The CTD officials on Saturday opened fire on a car near Sahiwal, killing a couple, their  daughter and  another man, sparking  outrage across the country.


Latest News

More From Pakistan