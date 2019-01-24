PM Imran summons Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to discuss Sahiwal incident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to discuss the situation that has arisen after the killing of four people at the hands of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Sahiwal.

According to Geo News, the prime minister has sought details of the progress made into investigation.

Citing sources, the TV channel reported that the meeting that would take place today afternoon would also discuss the Joint Investigation Team's report into Sahiwal incident, with the prime minister seeking the chief minister's advice regarding reforms in Punjab police.

The sources said the prime minister is angry over the way the way the aftermath of the tragedy was handled by the Punjab government and he is expected to direct the chief minister to appoint a focal person on the matter.

The CTD officials on Saturday opened fire on a car near Sahiwal, killing a couple, their daughter and another man, sparking outrage across the country.



