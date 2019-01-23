‘Not entirely untrue’, tweets Maryam on reports of Nawaz Sharif suffering heart attack

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz has responded to reports that Nawaz Sharif suffered cardiac arrest, saying “This is not entirely untrue.”



Maryam tweeted, “Nawaz Sharif has had multiple episodes in the last few days which he has been treating with sublingual sprays & tablets. They took him back to jail yesterday, conveniently turning a blind eye to the recommendations of the doctors and boards.”

She added, “This is what I came to know when I last spoke to him. There is no way I can get in touch with him to verify. I kept trying the whole day.”

Maryam further said “Not one but THREE independent medical boards with top specialists on them constituted by the government itself have all examined him and raised the alarm. All three. The risk is huge.”

