close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 23, 2019

PAF pilot embraces martyrdom as aircraft crashes near Mastung

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air force F-7PG aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mastung (Balochistan), the PAF Spokesperson said Thursday.

The pilot of the aircraft embraced Shahadat in this tragic accident.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, it added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan