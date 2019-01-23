PAF pilot embraces martyrdom as aircraft crashes near Mastung

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air force F-7PG aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mastung (Balochistan), the PAF Spokesperson said Thursday.
The pilot of the aircraft embraced Shahadat in this tragic accident.
A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, it added.
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air force F-7PG aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mastung (Balochistan), the PAF Spokesperson said Thursday.
The pilot of the aircraft embraced Shahadat in this tragic accident.
A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, it added.