Woman gives birth to sextuplets after 9 years of her marriage

BAHAWALPUR: One woman gave birth to sextuplets (six kids) babies here at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur on Monday.

According to Gynecologist Dr Sohail Chaudhry, a woman resident of Jalalpur Pirwala, gave birth to six kids after a successful operation.

The kids are reported to be healthy and kept in neonatal intensive care unit.

It is pertinent to mention here that the woman was issueless after nine years of her marriage.