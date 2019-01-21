close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
January 21, 2019

Woman gives birth to sextuplets after 9 years of her marriage

Pakistan

APP
Mon, Jan 21, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: One woman gave birth to sextuplets (six kids) babies here at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur on Monday.

According to Gynecologist Dr Sohail Chaudhry, a woman resident of Jalalpur Pirwala, gave birth to six kids after a successful operation.

The kids are reported to be healthy and kept in neonatal intensive care unit.

It is pertinent to mention here that the woman was issueless after nine years of her marriage.

Latest News

More From Pakistan