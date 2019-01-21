I have been told Nawaz Sharif is unwell: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz has lamented that her family was not being kept informed about the medical condition of her father Nawaz Sharif.



Responding to a tweet, Maryam said that she had also written to the Punjab Home Department after pleading with jail authorities.

“I have been told that MNS is unwell and is being taken to PIC (Punjab Institute of Cardiology) tomorrow but myself or the family have no knowledge of it,” she wrote.

“We still haven’t received the reports given by the medical boards. After pleading with the jail authorities, we have also written to the Home department.”

The former three-time prime minister has been serving seven-year jail term at Kot Lakhpat prison after his conviction Al-Aziza steel mill case.

His bail plea is pending before the Islamabad High Court.



