Victoria Beckham's secret to flawless skin: Cream with her own blood in it

Celebrities have previously made headlines a number of times for the bizarre and unusual things they are reported to be doing, and in the latest from that division, Victoria Beckham has been using creams on her skin that were created from her own blood.

According to circulating reports, the 44-year-old fashion designer recently purchased a £1,200 moisturizer for anti-aging by an acclaimed doctor Barbara Sturm.

Known as the ‘Vampire facials’ the product was publicized by the former Spice Girls member on Instagram while adding that her blood had been used to create the special product.

According to her the blood will act to “create healing factors made by her own cells.”

“Dr Barbara Sturm took my blood and created healing factors made by my own cells, which is highly anti-inflammatory and regenerative,” she added.

Explaining the process further, the fashionista goes on to say: “After sleeping in the mask, (which soaks in so doesn’t look funny or feel sticky) my skin feels amazing! Super hydrated and clear! And very soft.”