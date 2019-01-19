Maryam says family still in the dark about Nawaz Sharif’s medical condition

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, has expressed her concerns about the health of her jailed father.



Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz said that the family was being kept in the dark by jail authorities about the actual condition of Nawaz Sharif.

She said that media reports about Sharif’s medical examination indicate an alarming situation.

“Medical boards constituted by the govt had examined MNS on 16th Jan. The only ‘info’ on the reports that has reached us is through media, that indicates an alarming situation. We’re still in the dark as to what his actual condition is. Access to official reports still awaited,” she tweeted.

The former three-time prime minster has been serving seven-year jail term at Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore. He was sentenced by an anti-corruption court in Al-Azizia steel mill case.