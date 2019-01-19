close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 19, 2019

WATCH: Man with uncanny resemblance to Salman Khan spotted in Karachi market

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 19, 2019

Thousands of people have watched a video of a man from Karachi who has an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

A video posted on Facebook with a caption "Salman Khan aligning motorcycles at Bolton Market," is going viral on Facebook with people expressing  surprise over his resemblance to Bollywood A lister.

The unnamed man wearing a T-shirt and donning sun glasses seems oblivious to the facts that he is being filmed. 

It was not clear whether the man was  trying to get his motorbike from the parking space  or  working as the one  who charges people for parking their  two-wheelers. 

