WATCH: Man with uncanny resemblance to Salman Khan spotted in Karachi market

Thousands of people have watched a video of a man from Karachi who has an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.



A video posted on Facebook with a caption "Salman Khan aligning motorcycles at Bolton Market," is going viral on Facebook with people expressing surprise over his resemblance to Bollywood A lister.

The unnamed man wearing a T-shirt and donning sun glasses seems oblivious to the facts that he is being filmed.



It was not clear whether the man was trying to get his motorbike from the parking space or working as the one who charges people for parking their two-wheelers.