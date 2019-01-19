Police firing kills four, injures two children in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: Alleged firing by Counter-Terrorism Department officials left four people dead and two children injured on Saturday.

According to reports by the police, the four killed has been the captors of the three recovered children, two of which received injuries after the officials opened fire in an operation near a petrol pump on GT Road.

On the other hand, eyewitness reports have revealed otherwise with them citing the children as saying that their parents have been killed at the hands of the police.

"Following the firing incident, the police left the children at the petrol station where they spoke to us. A few minutes later, however, CTD officials returned and took the children with them to an undisclosed location," one of the eyewitnesses had stated.

At the same time, refraining from commenting on the subject, DPO Sahiwal stated: “The CTD conducted the raid and can share details."