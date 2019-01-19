PM Imran posts videos of Pakistan's 'majestic beauty', taking aim at ingrates

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday posted a series of videos depicting "majestic beauty" of Pakistan which he said is unparalleled.

In a string of tweets, the premier wrote captions containing sarcastic comments on his political opponents who he thinks are eager to fly out of country.

"The majestic beauty and diversity of our land is unparalleled," he captioned a video of snow covered areas in northern Pakistan.

"Sadly this beauty is not appreciated by our ruling elite which is why ECL is such a calamity for them," he said in another tweet referring to a list which contains names of the people not permitted to leave the country.

In the third caption that accompanied a video of a leopard chasing its' prey and Golden Eagles flying in the mountainous region, Imran Khan wrote: "The captivating grandeur of our land is why I would be happy just remaining confined here working for our people".



