Explosive report on Trump lawyer ´not accurate´: special counsel

WASHINGTON: An explosive report from BuzzFeed News alleging that US President Donald Trump directed his lawyer to lie to Congress is "not accurate," a spokesman for Special Counsel Robert Mueller´s office said Friday, a rare statement disputing a news report.
"BuzzFeed´s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel´s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen´s Congressional testimony are not accurate," spokesman Peter Carr said.
