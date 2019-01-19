close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
January 19, 2019

Explosive report on Trump lawyer ´not accurate´: special counsel

World

AFP
Sat, Jan 19, 2019

WASHINGTON: An explosive report from BuzzFeed News alleging that US President Donald Trump directed his lawyer to lie to Congress is "not accurate," a spokesman for Special Counsel Robert Mueller´s office said Friday, a rare statement disputing a news report.

"BuzzFeed´s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel´s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen´s Congressional testimony are not accurate," spokesman Peter Carr said.

Latest News

More From World