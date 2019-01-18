Pakistan exported human hair worth $1600,000 in five years, NA told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has exported human hair worth $1600,000 over the last five years, Ministry of Commerce told the National Assembly on Friday.

According to Geo News, it was the first time that the lower house of the parliament was briefed about Pakistan's hair export which is considered a lucrative industry.

Quoting the parliamentary secretary, Geo News correspondent said 105461 kg human hair worth $132,000 were exported to China during the past five years.

He told the house that human hair is used for making wigs but its demand has fallen during the period 2016-17 due to a decrease in the number of cancer patients.

The secretary said Pakistan exports hair to China, America, United Arab Emirates and some other countries.