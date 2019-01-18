I was a nobody: Shah Rukh Khan

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan in spite of having a myriad of feats through his cinematic journey, has also had his fair share of setbacks. However, he is not the one to let that get the best of him.



With his latest release ‘Zero’ receiving an underwhelming response at the box office, the 53-year-old actor has stepped forth expressing gratitude for the bumps he had to endure on his journey that made the victories worthwhile.

“If all the challenges and negatives had not happened in my life that made me feel like a zero, I would never have achieved what I have today. When I look back at the last 25 years of my life, I feel that the stage of being a nobody was good. Even if you have been successful for very long, you have to figure out how you will get up and get back into the game,” he stated in an interview.

Speaking about another of films ‘Fan’ not making an impact at the box office, SRK stated: “The failure of Fan was sad for me. It deflated me but I never allow my failure to defeat me. It simply makes me want to get up and do my best all over again.”

“When I made Ra One and it did not do well, people thought I will stop making VFX films again. But look at me, I’m still continuing to do it,” he added.

The actor known as an outsider from the industry went on to express how he feels indebted to the industry: “I never thought I would be an actor one day. I never had a Godfather in the industry. I was a nobody when I arrived here and since I had nothing to lose and everything to win, I decided I would give this industry everything I had.”