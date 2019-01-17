Eight dead in car bomb attack on Colombian police school

Bogota (AFP) - A car bomb attack on a police cadet training school in the Colombian capital Bogota left at least eight people dead and 10 injured on Thursday, the defense ministry said.

Fanny Contreras, the armed forces' health inspector, told local radio the car "entered (the school compound) suddenly, almost hitting the police and then there was the explosion."

Early images from the City TV station showed ambulances moving around the area close to the school in the south of Bogota.

"All Colombians reject terrorism and we're united in fighting it," said President Ivan Duque on Twitter.

Vowing to "bring to justice" those responsible for the attack, Duque added: "COLOMBIA is sad but will not bow to violence."

A security council meeting that Duque was due to attend outside the capital has been cancelled, and Duque said he would return to Bogota immediately.

The ministry said an investigation has been opened "to find those responsible for this terrorist act."