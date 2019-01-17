close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
Pakistan

January 17, 2019

Shaniera Akram speaks in favor of domestic employees of Pakistan

Thu, Jan 17, 2019

KARACHI: Shaniera Akram, wife of legendary Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram has said spoken in favor of domestic employees in Pakistan.

Shaniera took to Twitter saying “anyone working especially domestic employees in Pakistan should be entitled to a job description, structured medical package, severance pay, holiday schedule and regular time off.”

She went on to say, “Everyone holding a job in Pakistan deserves to have respect and vision for their own future plan.”


