Katrina Kaif’s adorable photo with little fan goes viral

MUMBAI: Bollywood barbie doll Katrina Kaif’s photo with her little fan has gone viral on social media.



Katrinia who is busy with her upcoming film ‘Bharat’, posed for a photo with her little friend. Both Katrina and the boy can be seen donning a red jersey printed with their names.

Zero actress was spotted at Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash last night along with several other Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others. The adorable photo was clicked there.



Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Zero’ was the recent release of Bollywood actress Katrina.

The upcoming project of Kaf is ‘Bharat’ which also features Salman Khan. The film will hit the cinemas on June 5, 2019.