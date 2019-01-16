SC releases detailed verdict on NAB appeals against Nawaz, Maryam bails

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued detailed verdict on the appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the suspension of sentences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar.



The five-page verdict is authored by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

A five-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case.

Rejecting the appeal, the SC ruled that the anti-graft body has failed to provide the ground for bail cancellation and that the Islamabad High Court had not exceeded its authority in granting bail.



