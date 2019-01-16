Woman sent back to US for arriving in Islamabad without visa

ISLAMABAD: US national Sonia Sita Perez, who arrived in Islamabad without a visa, was deported to America on Wednesday.



It was reported by the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) that Perez had reached Pakistan on an Islamabad-bound Qatar Airlines’ flight without having a Pakistani visa.

Perez was sent back to the US on the same flight by immigration authorities.

This is not the first time that an American has been sent back after failing to carry a visa.

A similar incident happened in June 2016, wherein an American woman was deported to her country after she arrived in Islamabad without a Pakistani visa.