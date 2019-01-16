Hamza Shehbaz allowed to travel abroad

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday allowed Hamza Shehbaz, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, to travel abroad for ten day, Geo News reported.

According to the TV channel, the court has also sought response from the federal government within 15 days.

Reports said the Opposition Leader had approached the LHC to get his name off the the Black List on Tuesday.

In his application he made Interior Ministry, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), DG Immigration, and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) respondents and stated that he wants to go out of the country for medical reasons.

His application was taken up for hearing by Justice Farrukh Irfan who asked Hamza Shehbaz's lawyer whether his client was involved in anti-Pakistan activities.

The counsel responded that his client was a patriotic citizen who didn't leave the country even during the era of former dictator Pervez Musharraf.

Hamza Shehbaz argued that he came to know about his name being on the Black List last month when he went to the airport to travel to UK.

He said when he went to the Immigration Counter he was told that his name was on the Black List because an inquiry was being carried out against him by the NAB.

Hamza said despite being informed he was not wanted by the NAB, the FIA didn't allow him to go out of the country.

On this, the court asked the Additional Attorney General as to why a respectable citizen was put on the Black List, permitting the Opposition Leader to travel abroad for 10 days.

Hamza Shehbaz, a son of former Punjab chief minster Shehbaz Sharif, is facing an inquiry in connection with assents beyond known sources of income. In order to avoid the arrest, the politician has acquired pre-arrest bail.

Hamza Shehbaz and his brother Salman Shehbaz are also facing inquiries into the affairs of 56 companies which NAB used as reason to recommend their names be put on the ECL.