Sania Mirza and son Izhaan steal glances at the airport

The new mother on the block Sania Mirza is already looking fit following the birth of her son Izhaan with Shoaib Malik and is giving fans all around fitness motivation with her getting into shape within no time.



The tennis star was spotted recently at the airport, rocking a comfy and simple look and looking fit while holding her son in her arms.

The 32-year-old donned a snug grey coat with black tights and a black tea paired with tinted aviators and white sneakers while pulling her hair back into a sleek ponytail.

In one of the pictures circulating, her little bundle of joy was also spotted dozing off as she kissed him on the forehead.

The baby himself swooned the hearts of fans as well with his endearing airport look of the canary yellow onesie.

Izhaan, the son of famed Indian tennis player and acclaimed Pakistani cricketer was born last year on October 30.



