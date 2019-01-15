Pakistan culture week to be celebrated in Chengdu in September

BEIJING: Pakistan and China are iron brothers and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flagship project of the BRI. In order to deepen Pakistan and Sichuan’s ties and befittingly celebrate the Pakistan-China ties, Chengdu Chamber of Commerce for Commercial Services (CCCCS) will organize a Pakistan Cultural Week in Chengdu”, stated by President of CCCCS, Li Tiansu, in a luncheon meeting with Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu.



The culture week will be celebrated in September and will coincide with the 70th anniversary of founding of the People’s Republic of China and 5th anniversary of the beginning of the multi-dimensional CPEC projects, flagship of Belt and Road Initiative.

The week apart from Photography exhibition will also include China-Pakistan Art Work Exhibition, Pakistan Special Commodity Trade Fair, and CPEC and Trade Co-operation Forum.

The CG thanked the President and assured him that the Pakistan government will extend full co-operation in making the cultural week a successful, productive, and memorable event.

As part of efforts for celebrating the culture week, a Chinese delegation of 15 photographers is travelling to Pakistan in March to catalogue and capture the history, depth, and wide range of Sino-Pakistan ties through photographs taken in Pakistan.

The delegation will not only choreograph the sights and sounds of Pakistan’s beauty and resilience but will also take photographs of CPEC projects in Pakistan. This will stimulate and prompt interest about Pakistan and enhance tourism from China to Pakistan.

During the meeting it was also discussed that a delegation will travel to Pakistan to participate in the forthcoming edition of TexPo (the largest specialized exhibition of textile products in Pakistan) to be held in April 2019 in Lahore.

The delegation will focus on buying the textile products from Pakistan to increasing exports from Pakistan to China resultantly earning rightly required foreign exchange for Pakistan.

The Luncheon meeting was also joined by Professor Song of Pakistan Study Centre, Sichuan University and Professor Song mentioned that Pakistan Study Centre Sichuan would also be actively participating in the Pakistan Cultural Week and related exhibitions to be held in September 2019 in Chengdu, Sichuan.

The CG thanked the Chinese side and hoped that these activities will boost people to people contacts, encourage concrete economic cooperation and cultural exchange between Pakistan and China. The Photography Exhibition in Chengdu will spur tourism in Pakistan from China.