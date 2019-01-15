Priya Prakash’s Bollywood debut in hot waters as Boney Kapoor takes Legal action against makers of ‘Sridevi Bungalow’

MUMBAI: While the fans await wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier’s first movie ‘Sridevi Bunglow’, Boney Kapoor has taken legal action against the makers of the film.



According to Indian media, the issue became insensitive and controversial when the teaser of her film portrayed a similar death scene as that of the late superstar, as Sridevi had died of accidental drowning in the bathtub during her stay in Dubai. Not only this, Priya’s role in the movie is similar to late Superstar Sridevi.

Despite the makers’ insistence that any resemblance to the actress and the circumstances leading to her death are not the subject of the movie but ‘even a layman will be able to derive the similarities in-between these two stories’, reports say.

However, this extremely insensitive portrayal has brought Boney Kapoor, husband of late Sridevi, to take legal action against the makers of Sridevi Bunglow.