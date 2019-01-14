Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari played last political innings: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had played their last political innings in the country.



Both the political leaders of PPP and PML-N, did not earn even a single rupee from any work, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, played gimmicks with the national institutions and accumulated the money from kick backs and commissions, he said.

Through model like Ayan Ali, and unlawful means, these political partners had sent billions of dollars outside of this country, he added.

The Opposition leaders do not want accountability of their misdeeds or plundered money, he said adding they wanted to engage the assembly to avoid talking on real issues of the people.

He was of the view, they (Opposition), should talk about the water issues or other public interest matters rather to make hue and cry over non-issues.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had to face 19 billion deficit, due to weak policies and lack of interest of past governments.

The people had used their right of votes in favour of PTI chief Imran Khan, and expected aggressive accountability against the elements involved in money laundering, the minister stated.

The masses had expectation from PTI government, he said adding that we want accountability to continue against such elements who looted the national money.