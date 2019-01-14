Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are not getting engaged: source

In spite of the fans wanting to see their favorite duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tie the knot next in a big, fat Bollywood wedding, it looks like we’ll have to hold our horses for a while longer.



With circulating reports asserting that the Brahmastra pair have been affianced, a source close to the families of the two has stepped forward refuting the claims of their engagement.

“Of course, Ranbir and Alia are serious about one another. But right now, their focus is on seeing Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor fully recover from his illness. Only then will the couple take their relationship to the next level. So there is absolutely no truth to reports of a June engagement,” states the source.

The source reported to be the family friend of the Kapoor clan went on to add: “We’ve never seen Ranbir more involved and committed. Alia is now very much part of Ranbir’s family. She gets along well with everyone in Ranbir’s family and is keeping tabs on Rishiji’s health as he recovers in the US.”

Taking a humorous and lighter tone the source adds: “Why would Ranbir and Alia set a target of getting engaged after finishing their film together (Brahmastra)? In fact, after seeing so much of one another on the sets, they may not want to see each other for a while.”