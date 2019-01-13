Kareena Kapoor to charge over 100 mln for new films

MUMBAI: The Bollywood is still far behind on the issue of gender wage gap if compared with what is on offer in Hollywood but slowly moving in the right direction.



Deepika Padukone was the first female actor to earn in double digits only last year, followed by Kangana Ranaut. Kareena Kapoor has now reportedly hiked her fee and will be charging over 100 million for nor new films.

After the successful project of ‘Veere di Wedding’, she is now demanding more than 100 million, which is still lesser than what some male actors are earning.

Ranbir Kapoor, much younger than her in the industry, is earning over 200 million.