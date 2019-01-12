Saudi minister in Gwadar to inspect land allocated for oil refinery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GWADAR: Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Petroleum Minister welcomed Saudi Minister, Khalid Abdul Aziz D. Al Falih at Gawadar on Saturday.
Saudia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources was heading a delegation from Saudi Arabia. At the occasion Ghulam Sarwar Khan added that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has distinctive relationship.
Saudi Minister was at Gawadar to inspect the land allocated for a proposed oil refinery. He described this refinery as state-of-the-art.
The oil refinery is the biggest investment project of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan. Al Buainain Ibrahim Qassim, CEO, Aramco Associates Company was also part of delegation.
