Jacqueline Fernandez on a mission to rebuild Kerala

Bollywood megastar Jacqueline Fernandez is extending a helping hand to clear the aftermath of the Kerala floods in India.



According to reports, the Race 3 actor will be headed towards the flood-struck regions of the state and provide assistance in rebuilding homes in the devastated land with NGO Habitat for Humanity India.

This marks the second edition of the Bollywood diva’s bid to help the flood survivors with her campaign titled Jacqueline Builds.

Turning to her social media, Jacqueline shared her thoughts on the campaign saying: “My last build with @habitat_india for Chennai would not have been possible without all your love and support!! I want to thank all those who have contributed donations towards helping those displaced in the Kerala floods last year! Looking forward to volunteering in the build tomo! Hoping to see some helping hands there too! Donations still being collected, link in my bio @[email protected]"

The NGO is presently aiming to reconstruct and repair over 6,000 homes that were affected by the calamities in Kerala.