Thu Jan 10, 2019
World

AFP
January 11, 2019

Maduro sworn in for second term as Venezuela president

Fri, Jan 11, 2019

Caracas:Venezuela´s President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in Thursday for a controversial second term, posing a challenge to the United States and much of the international community that have branded his mandate illegitimate.

Maduro, 56, was sworn in by Supreme Court president Maikel Moreno, amid cheers and applause by a crowd of hundreds attending the inauguration in Caracas.

The ceremony was boycotted by the European Union, United States and Venezuela´s South American neighbors.

