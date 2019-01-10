PCB allows Junaid Khan to participate in Bangladesh Premier League

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday allowed Fast bowler Junaid Khan to take part in the sixth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) which has commenced on January 5th and will continue till February 8th.



Reportedly, five Pakistani cricketers including former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Sami and Sohail Tanvir have already left to participate in the tournament.

The tournament will comprise 42 T20 matches with each side playing 12 of them.

Two veterans Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik have also joined them in Bangladesh.

Muhammad Hafeez and Muhammad Sami are representing Rajshahi Kings, Muhammad Irfan, and Sohail Tanveer are representing Sylhet Sixers and Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Aamer Yamin are representing Comilla Victorians.