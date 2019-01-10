KGF star Yash's fan sets himself ablaze after failing to meet him

A fan of lead actor Yash, of the freshly-released Bollywood film KGF set himself on fire after not being able to take a selfie with his pin-on his birthday.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, one of Yash’s fans committed suicide by setting himself ablaze after he was ripped of the chance of meeting his idol on his birthday.

The 33-year-old actor who hosts meet and greets annually on his birthday on January 8, skipped this year, to honor the death of actor Ambreesh, but little did he know the act of reverence would lead to one of his fans losing his life.

The deceased fan identified as 26-year-old Ravi Raghuram dropped by Yash’s house like each year but the disappointment of not meeting him was too much for him to bear.

Reports by News18 revealed that Ravi had suffered 70 percent burns and was moved to Victoria hospital by the security officials outside the actor’s residence.

Moreover, reports citing the HOD of burns ward, Dr KT Ramesh, revealed: “When we were dressing his wounds, Ravi asked the doctors whether Yash would come to see him, now that he was struggling between life and death.”

Regarding the incident, Ravi’s father talking to the media stated: “Ravi goes every year to meet Yash. Last year he had taken us to his house as well. This year, we had told him not to go, but he persisted. Do not know where Ravi got the petrol from.”

Reports have also revealed that Yash also visited the hospital and stated: “I do not want fans like this, this is not fandom or love, this does not bring me happiness. I will not come to see anybody else like this again, it will give the wrong message to fans who think that I will come and meet them (if they take drastic steps like this).”