By the end of Game of Thrones everyone was left broken: Kit Harrington

With fans all around counting days with anticipation and exhilaration till the eighth and final season of HBO hit Game of Thrones premiers, lead actor of the show Kit Harrington thinks otherwise, revealing that despite the team being sad for the show ending, they have had enough.



In conversation with GQ Australia, Harrington who essays the famed avatar of Jon Snow revealed that after the series was wrapped up the entire crew was left ‘broken', part of it to do with being sad for it coming to a close and some part owing to them being exhausted.

"Everyone was broken at the end. I don't know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so tiring. We were sleep deprived," he stated.

Moreover, he revealed: “I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, 'I've had enough now. I love this, it's been the best thing in my life, I'll miss it one day — but I'm done.”

The show’s hype is exceedingly mounting with every pouring detail that gets leaked with the latest being from Entertainment Weekly that reported the filming of one of the battle scenes from the season to be spanning over several months.

"Filming then moved into the studio, where [director Miguel Sapochnik] continued shooting the same battle for weeks after that,” revealed Harrington.