Authorities asked to follow approved mechanism for resolution of Pakistan Citizens Portal complaints

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) has directed all the concerned authorities of the government entities to fully follow the relevant provisions of the approved user’s guidelines manual of the Pakistan Citizens Portal for appropriate resolution of the public complaints.



In a letter issued yesterday and addressed to secretaries, ministries, divisions, provincial secretaries and inspectors general of police, it said in response to public concerns on the social media regarding their lodged complaints, the PMDU was tasked to conduct thorough evaluation of the already resolved complaints and furnish a report of negligence.

The PMDU was of the view that a number of complaints which required further processing by following the relevant provisions of the user’s guidelines manual as circulated by the PM office on 20-12-2018, were not handled properly.

Besides, it also appeared that a number of complaints were not forwarded to the relevant government entities.

Through the letter, all concerned were directed that prior to outcomes of the evaluation report, they should revisit the resolved complaints at their respective dashboards and take corrective measures in the light of the approved manual (where required) by re-opening the complaints.